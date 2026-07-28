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Migrating a NAS from TrueNAS Core to vanilla FreeBSD, NTSYNC driver
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Mathieu Aumont ☛ Migrating my NAS from TrueNAS Core to vanilla FreeBSD
I've already explained why I run FreeBSD on my home servers. My NAS, znas, was the one box that didn't fully follow that philosophy: it ran TrueNAS Core, which is FreeBSD under the hood, wrapped in iXsystems' middleware — their web UI, iocage for jails, a .system dataset, a whole abstraction layer on top of ZFS.
It worked fine for years. But TrueNAS Core's future isn't exactly bright. iXsystems keeps pushing everyone toward TrueNAS SCALE, which is Debian-based. Linux.
Nope. Not under my data.
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Tech Times ☛ FreeBSD Builds BSD-Native NTSYNC Driver, Launches AMD ROCm Compute Port
FreeBSD published its Q2 2026 status report on Monday, July 27, 2026, and the two headline items signal a deliberate push into territory the project has historically ceded to Linux: GPU compute and high-performance Windows-software compatibility. A FreeBSD Foundation intern is porting AMD's ROCm compute stack — the open-source rival to NVIDIA's CUDA that powers much of today's machine-learning infrastructure — while a separately funded effort has produced a new BSD-native NTSYNC kernel driver that could meaningfully close the Wine gaming performance gap. Neither project is finished, but the fact that both are happening simultaneously, sponsored by the FreeBSD Foundation, marks a shift in the platform's ambitions.