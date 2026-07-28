Migrating a NAS from TrueNAS Core to vanilla FreeBSD, NTSYNC driver

I've already explained why I run FreeBSD on my home servers. My NAS, znas, was the one box that didn't fully follow that philosophy: it ran TrueNAS Core, which is FreeBSD under the hood, wrapped in iXsystems' middleware — their web UI, iocage for jails, a .system dataset, a whole abstraction layer on top of ZFS.

It worked fine for years. But TrueNAS Core's future isn't exactly bright. iXsystems keeps pushing everyone toward TrueNAS SCALE, which is Debian-based. Linux.

Nope. Not under my data.