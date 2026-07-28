news
Games: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Skate 3 Recomp 2.0, EmuDeck, Denuvo DRM, and More
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GamingOnLinux ☛ S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Cost of Hope DLC releases in August along with a big free upgrade | GamingOnLinux
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Cost of Hope is the first major expansion for the open-world shooter, with a release date now set for August 20th. Time to return to the Zone?
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Skate 3 Recomp 2.0 brings native rendering to the PC port of the Xbox classic Skate 3 | GamingOnLinux
Skate 3 Recomp 2.0 brings the classic Xbox 360 version of Skate 3 to modern platforms, and now with a modern renderer using Vulkan (or Direct3D on Windows).
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Crack open planets in the idle incremental game Swarmslam | GamingOnLinux
I've grown to love a few idle incremental games recently and started discovering more - like Swarmslam, which has a fun idea about smashing through planets. There's a demo available on Steam with Native Linux support, looks like it was built with the open source LÖVE framework.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ EmuDeck announce they are now ready for the Steam Machine | GamingOnLinux
For those of you who want to do some emulation on the Steam Machine, EmuDeck is likely a good option and it should work better now. In case you missed it - check out my initial Steam Machine review.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Qualcomm announce a big price rise - bad news for Valve's Steam Frame | GamingOnLinux
Valve don't seem to be able to catch a break with their hardware releases - as Qualcomm reportedly plan to raise prices a lot.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ The awesome crime noir FPS 'Fallen Aces' has episode 2 out now | GamingOnLinux
From publisher New Blood Interactive, the wonderful retro crime noir FPS 'Fallen Aces' has episode 2 out now. Their plan for the full game is to have three episodes, so there's only one more to go until it should be complete (it's currently in Early Access).
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Ready-to-use Proton LinUwUx builds for Linux with Denuvo hypervisor bypass are now available.
An enthusiast compiled and released open-source builds of the Proton tool, based on the CachyOS and GloriousEggroll projects. These builds include a special LinUwUx patch designed to bypass Denuvo protection via the hypervisor on Linux-based operating systems. The author promises to regularly update the releases as new versions of the source components become available.