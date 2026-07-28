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Linux isn't your only escape route from Windows and macOS—here are 4 alternatives
Quoting: Linux isn't your only escape route from Windows and macOS—here are 4 alternatives —
Most people who step outside of Windows and macOS assume Linux is the only alternative worth taking seriously. That's understandable, since Linux has a loyal community and many different distros. The operating systems covered here each exist because they solve something Linux can't. They also do it on hardware you already own without handing data to Microsoft or Apple.