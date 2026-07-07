news
Hardware: Linux Devices, Purism, and More
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Devices/Embedded
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Ubuntu ☛ Beyond safety and security: Why automotive open source demands dependability
Automotive manufacturers are shifting away from proprietary, legacy stacks. To keep pace with consumer expectations, OEMs are relying on open source software (OSS) to drive in-vehicle software, modern cloud development, continuous integration (CI/CD), and virtual ECU (vECU) testing. The “cloud to road” paradigm promises rapid deployment and unprecedented agility.
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Open Hardware/Modding
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Tom's Hardware ☛ US Navy is flight-testing 3D printed fighter jet parts that cut repair times in half — forward-deployed 3D printers generate composite parts, flight testing to begin on operational F/A-18 Super Hornets
F/A-18 Super Hornets and other jets that require advanced composite parts can sometimes remain grounded for a protracted period due to the lack of available parts. The U.S. Navy now wants to solve this issue by giving maintenance sites around the world the ability to 3D print these parts on site, instead of waiting for deliveries coming from thousands of miles away through an extended logistics chain. According to the Department of Defense’s information distribution service, this 3D-printing repair method will allow the U.S. Navy to repair and replace advanced composite parts at forward operating bases, cutting repair time by around 50%.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ GL.iNet Comet X Quad-Port Remote KVM with PoE and 4K HDMI
GL.iNet’s Comet X is a quad-port remote KVM designed for centralized management of up to four servers or PCs. The device features browser- or app-based remote access, Power over Ethernet, 4K HDMI passthrough, local console access, and onboard storage for system images or recovery files.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Axiomtek MANO330 SBC features Intel N97/N150, HDMI, VGA, and LVDS
Axiomtek’s MANO330 is a coming-soon Thin Mini-ITX single-board computer designed around Intel Processor N97 and N150 options, with DDR5 memory, multiple display interfaces, dual LAN, and M.2 expansion for compact embedded systems.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Solid Sands webinar to cover C++ multithreading qualification with SuperGuard
Solid Sands, an Amsterdam-based provider of compiler and library testing technology, will host a July 8 webinar titled “SuperGuard: Comprehensive Testing for C++ Multi-Threading Primitives,” focused on C++ multithreading qualification for safety-critical software.
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The Register UK ☛ Purism launches supersized 16-inch laptop for buyers who put privacy before price
Purism has launched the Librem 16, a privacy-focused Linux laptop with a 16-inch display and hardware controls designed to disable potentially intrusive components.
The machine runs Coreboot firmware and disables Intel's Management Engine. Founder and CEO Todd Weaver told The Register about doing this back in 2017. Purism also offers privacy-centric smartphones.
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