Hardware: Linux Devices, Purism, and More

F/A-18 Super Hornets and other jets that require advanced composite parts can sometimes remain grounded for a protracted period due to the lack of available parts. The U.S. Navy now wants to solve this issue by giving maintenance sites around the world the ability to 3D print these parts on site, instead of waiting for deliveries coming from thousands of miles away through an extended logistics chain. According to the Department of Defense’s information distribution service, this 3D-printing repair method will allow the U.S. Navy to repair and replace advanced composite parts at forward operating bases, cutting repair time by around 50%.