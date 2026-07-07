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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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GreyCoder ☛ How to Name and Import Media into Plex
Plex is software that lets your stream your own media. Plex reads file names and matches content against its own library (powered by The Movie Database and TheTVDB). If you get the naming right before you import you’ll make sure to get the posters, summaries and cast lists to appear correctly.
If you’re in a hurry, there’ a cheatsheet at the end of the article.
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Ruben Schade ☛ My A–Z Toolbox: FFmpeg, among others
For me it’s an easy win for FFmpeg, the Swiss Army Knife of video and audio editing. Every episode of my silly show has at some point gone through it, and its the transcoder of choice for tools like Kdenlive for video editing, and Jellyfin for sharing media with the family. It also supports hardware acceleration with the appropriate extensions including, thankfully, AMD.
Among other things, we have: [...]
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Sacha Chua ☛ 2026-07-06 Emacs news
Wow, the June Emacs Carnival gathered 22 entries on the topic of Underappreciated Emacs built-ins. Looking for something to write about next? "Programming" is the Emacs Carnival theme for July. Thanks to Ross for hosting in June and Andy for hosting in July. Also, there was a fair bit of discussion about The GNU Emacs Architecture : Unlocking the Core. Have fun!
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Amit Gawande ☛ Built for Exactly One
So I built exactly what I want and nothing more. The biggest difference from everything I have built before? No customisations. For my whole life, I have been building stuff that I want others to benefit from. So, I allow customising every feature I add. And only add those that can be customised.
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