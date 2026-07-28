news
Pyramid Scheme Piggybacking Misnomer "Hey Hi" (Like "Crypto"), Now "Linux" Foundation (for "Linux" "Brand") and Openwashing
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Openwashing
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GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA, Red Hat, Cloudflare, The Linux Foundation and more launch the "Open Secure AI Alliance" | GamingOnLinux [Ed: Peddling scams by openwashing while piggybacking the brand Linux for credibility]
Some big names are coming together to form the "Open Secure AI Alliance", with a plan to "share open tools that promote responsible use of and trust in AI". As a reminder - only recently The Linux Foundation launched their own mission with Akrites - which NVIDIA say in the blog post that this builds upon.
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IBM
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Red Hat Official ☛ Strengthening the open source defense layer: Red Hat joins NVIDIA in the Open Secure AI Alliance [Ed: Red Hat is fully subverted now. Misusing terms like "Linux" and "open" to give more oxygen to a pyramid scheme already several trillions of dollars in deficits.]
This initiative focuses on developing open tools and techniques to safeguard the AI stack—from open weight models to agent harnesses—to help drive safety, transparency, and broad scientific scrutiny. Open source models and frameworks act as vital defensive assets. They broaden defensive capability, increase visibility for security practitioners, and prevent critical defensive intelligence from being locked behind proprietary walls.
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Red Hat Official ☛ How leading companies are turning AI vision into business value [Ed: 100% slop in Red Hat's blog this day]
But the AI era—ever-churning and bursting with exuberance—has united nearly all of them at this moment. Experiment time is over. Enterprises are focused on moving beyond theoretical AI pilots to operationalizing it at scale, optimizing costs, and governing its actions.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Building the future: Core concepts of Red Hat’s agentic software development life cycle [Ed: More slop propaganda from IBM Red Hat. They abandoned Linux to participate in a pyramid scheme.]
Within Red Hat AI Engineering, this approach treats AI agents not as isolated, automated tools, but as active, collaborative participants in the development lifecycle—helping drive progress from the initial request for feature enhancement (RFE) to final shipment. Grounded in our commitment to operational excellence, this blog post introduces the fundamental principles behind our agentic SDLC, creating a robust framework for the management, monitoring, and expansion of agent-driven development.
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