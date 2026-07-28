Linux Kernel: Networking, Slop, and Holes

In the post I linked above, I had demonstrated how to inject fake hops into traceroute output.

Using the numgen feature of nftables, we can make the hops vary every time an ICMPv6 packet is generated. numgen gets us either random numbers or a monotonic counter. With a counter, we can easily make each hop return a different IPv6 address each time a response packet is generated. Using the playground from the other post: [...]