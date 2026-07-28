news
Linux Kernel: Networking, Slop, and Holes
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Jonas Schäfer ☛ Bad Apple!! but it's traceroute
In the post I linked above, I had demonstrated how to inject fake hops into traceroute output.
Using the numgen feature of nftables, we can make the hops vary every time an ICMPv6 packet is generated. numgen gets us either random numbers or a monotonic counter. With a counter, we can easily make each hop return a different IPv6 address each time a response packet is generated. Using the playground from the other post: [...]
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Business Insider ☛ Don't like AI? Linux's creator says go fork yourself [Ed: He did NOT say THIS]
I always assumed software engineers were naturally curious people who couldn't wait to try the latest technology. Lately, I'm realizing that's not always true.
I recently asked a developer friend whether she'd tried Claude Code or Codex, even for a few minutes over a weekend.
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Linus Torvalds tells AI critics to fork Linux or walk away and the software industry should listen [Ed: He is paid to promote the slop agenda]
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Qualys identifies Linux kernel vulnerability affecting millions of systems
Qualys has disclosed a critical Linux kernel vulnerability that could allow attackers with local user access to gain root privileges on affected systems.
The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-64600 and named RefluXFS, was identified by the Qualys Threat Research Unit (TRU) during a research project that incorporated Anthropic’s Claude Mythos Preview into its analysis process. According to Qualys, the flaw is a race condition in the Linux kernel’s XFS filesystem copy-on-write path.
Qualys said the vulnerability has existed since Linux kernel version 4.11, released in 2017, and could affect more than 16.4 million systems worldwide, including deployments running Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), Oracle Linux, Amazon Linux and Fedora.