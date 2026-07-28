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IBM Fedora: We Forced 'Secure Boot' on Linux, Now It Discourages Dual-Booting
2 days ago: Non-Techs Using Slop Run Fedora and It's Turning Out to be a Total Disaster
5 hours ago:
2022: GNOME (IBM/Red Hat Staff) Promoting Microsoft's 'Security' Scam With the 'Secure' Boot Sham (this developer now publicly complains that IBM forces him to paste in slop instead of code)
2024 ('Secure' Boot sabotages dual-booting): Good Reason to Delete Windows, Not Dual-Boot, and Call Out the Microsofters Who Worked to Impose 'Secure' Boot, Undermining Antitrust Complaints
Last week (FUD against dual-booting): Poor Piece From Valnet: Microsoft Keeps Sabotaging GNU/Linux, So You Should Quit Using GNU/Linux
You want to use GNU/Linux? To join 7.7% of the world? Why would you want to do that? Use Windows. Try WSL.
That is what they are trying to tell us and the companies that employ us. GNU/Linux is "dangerous", "untrusted", and "unreliable". █