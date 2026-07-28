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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 28, 2026



Quoting: Windows 11 ruined my old laptop, but this lightweight Linux distro brought it back to life —

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There comes a point where an old laptop stops feeling slow and starts feeling genuinely pointless. Mine reached that stage when I opened my first-ever laptop, an early 2019 purchase, after six whole months. It had already been collecting dust and proving to be of no use, but when I saw that it had automatically updated itself to Windows 11 of all things, it became slower than ever before. All that was left to do was to list it for free on Facebook Marketplace or just contact the local e-waste agency.

Then, almost on a whim, I decided to let this laptop become my first ever boat that takes me across the pond to the land of Linux. Once I decided to try Zorin OS Lite, which promised to make the laptop feel snappy and light again, I wasn't expecting a miracle. However, what I got in the end changed how I view older PCs, and a week later, it feels ridiculous that I almost threw this laptop away.