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Abusive Cults a Phenomenon Recognised by Formal Authorities
Some days ago the police phoned us with updates about the investigation into death threats. This matter is now being escalated to law firms. Ahead of tomorrow's announcement I wanted to point out again that violence is not a joke, nor is sexual exploitation of women. If you think this is joking material, then there is probably deeply wrong with you and you must go (back) to a psychiatrist. We have long had zero tolerance towards violent threats. We put up a policy for this 17 years ago and stated (in 2009): "We now use a warning system, whereby an offensive person receives 3 warnings before action is taken."
This was a response to legal offences, not just offensive behaviour.
Thankfully we've not had to resort to that sort of "warning system" for a very long time (several years).
If you participate in an online community or software project that glorifies violence or believes it's OK to "joke" about physical harm (to people you dislike), consider carefully distancing yourselves. Cults that revel in or fetishise violence will eventually have a member "actually do it", egged on by groupthink and pursuit of peer affirmation. █