Abusive Cults a Phenomenon Recognised by Formal Authorities

The MUSE Pi Pro is an 85 × 56mm single-board computer built around SpacemiT’s M1 processor, combining eight 64-bit RISC-V cores with 2.0 TOPS of AI processing capability. The board provides up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory, onboard eMMC storage, NVMe expansion, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and multiple camera and display interfaces.

The NanoPi M6V2 is a compact SBC featuring 8K HDMI output, dual MIPI camera and display interfaces, NVMe SSD support, and 6 TOPS of AI performance. The board targets edge-computing applications such as light NAS systems, smart home gateways, digital signage, and portable media players.

The PineVoice is a compact RISC-V smart speaker designed to operate as a local voice-assistant satellite for Home Assistant and other platforms supporting the Wyoming protocol. The device combines a dual-microphone array, built-in speaker, local wake-word detection, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and open-source firmware.

The ThingPulse Icon256 is a Wi-Fi-connected word clock that displays the time as illuminated phrases across a 16 × 16 RGB LED matrix. The finished unit includes an enclosure, an English-language front panel, preinstalled firmware, and USB-C power input.

EDATEC has expanded its family of Raspberry Pi Compute Module 0-based DIN-rail industrial computers with the ED-IPC1200 and ED-IPC1220. Both models provide Ethernet, USB, RS232, dual RS485, optional wireless connectivity, and isolated control interfaces, while the ED-IPC1220 includes additional digital I/O and analog inputs.

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As you all know, Canonical already offers kernel and graphics HWE stacks for long-term supported Ubuntu releases, but now it has decided to also offer a virtualization HWE stack to enable support for newer hardware on Ubuntu LTS releases.

Coming more than three weeks after fwupd 2.1.6, the fwupd 2.1.7 release introduces support for PixArt PJP360 devices, an MTD lock security attribute, support for “externally managed” EFI signature lists, and “well known” AppStream IDs for common BIOS settings.

Mozilla is calling the new Firefox design “Project Nova” internally, and the ultimate goal is to make the popular open-source web browser feel cleaner, faster, adaptable, and warmer. The new design was split into two parts, the first one being the redesigned settings delivered with the Firefox 152 update.

original

Abusive Cults a Phenomenon Recognised by Formal Authorities

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 28, 2026,

updated Jul 28, 2026



Crossposted from Techrights

Some days ago the police phoned us with updates about the investigation into death threats. This matter is now being escalated to law firms. Ahead of tomorrow's announcement I wanted to point out again that violence is not a joke, nor is sexual exploitation of women. If you think this is joking material, then there is probably deeply wrong with you and you must go (back) to a psychiatrist. We have long had zero tolerance towards violent threats. We put up a policy for this 17 years ago and stated (in 2009): "We now use a warning system, whereby an offensive person receives 3 warnings before action is taken."

This was a response to legal offences, not just offensive behaviour.

Thankfully we've not had to resort to that sort of "warning system" for a very long time (several years).

If you participate in an online community or software project that glorifies violence or believes it's OK to "joke" about physical harm (to people you dislike), consider carefully distancing yourselves. Cults that revel in or fetishise violence will eventually have a member "actually do it", egged on by groupthink and pursuit of peer affirmation. █