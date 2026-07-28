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Audiocasts/Shows: Michael Geist, Late Night Linux, and This Week in Linux
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Michael Geist ☛ The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 277: Kate Robertson on the Risks That Lie Behind Canada's Unexpected Signing of the UN Cybercrime Convention
The Canadian government’s surprise decision to sign the UN Cybercrime Convention has sparked many questions about the convention, its risks, and what changed over the past nine months between Canada no-showing the signing in Vietnam and this month’s reversal. To help answer those questions, there is no one better than Kate Robertson, a senior research associate at the Citizen Lab, who has been vocal on the convention since negotiations began years ago. She joins the Law Bytes podcast to discuss her concerns and how the Convention fits within the broader global political and policing frameworks.
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Late Night Linux – Episode 396
With several open source figures taking a stance on either side of the generative Hey Hi (AI) debate, we have another argument about it. This time we actually come to something closer to an understanding of each other’s views, even if we still end up disagreeing.
Piss up at The Shipwrights Arms (just next to London Bridge station) on Saturday 5th September from 5pm until late
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Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 353: Codeberg Bans AI, 432 GNU/Linux CVEs, Valve wants Arch on ARM, Jellyfin Leaders Left & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, hundreds of GNU/Linux security alerts landed but the headlines leave out the most important part.