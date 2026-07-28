news
today's howtos
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GNOME ☛ Tobias Mueller: Installing a “full” disk encrypted Ubuntu 26.04 Hetzner server
It’s been nearly ten years since I posted my recipe for installing Ubuntu on a Hetzner machine. I needed to do that once again and the old instructions work pretty well! Let me post what I used this time around for completeness sake.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Incus on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Build an Incus host on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04, or 22.04 with a managed storage pool and network bridge, then verify it with a real container lifecycle. The guide also covers package-source checks, backups, updates, troubleshooting, and complete removal so later maintenance stays predictable.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Blender on Fedora 44
Fedora 44 landed with a lot of moving parts—GNOME 50, kernel 7.0, dnf5 as the default package manager, and a full transition away from X11 sessions.
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Brad Taunt ☛ Setup a Simple, Self-Hosted Web Server with OpenBSD
This website is being served to you from my HP T630 thin client, running OpenBSD and httpd1. Pretty cool, right? And best of all you can do the same!
I’m going to walkthrough how to host your own websites locally on OpenBSD. This guide is going to be kept simple on purpose, so feel free to expand on it as you see fit!
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TecMint ☛ SAW: Build Structured Multi-Agent AI Workflows on Linux
One agent might skip running tests, another might make changes you didn’t ask for, and it can be difficult to track who approved what. SAW is designed to solve these problems by adding a clear, structured workflow instead of relying on increasingly complex prompts.
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Linuxize ☛ update-alternatives Command on Ubuntu and Debian
Use update-alternatives on Ubuntu and Debian to list, register, switch, and remove program alternatives, with automatic and manual mode examples.
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[Old] Brendan Gregg ☛ Linux bcc/BPF tcplife: TCP Lifespans
The output of tcplife, short for TCP lifespan, shows not just the duration (MS == milliseconds) but also throughput statistics: TX_KB for Kbytes transmitted, and RX_KB for Kbytes received. It should be useful for performance and security analysis, and network debugging.