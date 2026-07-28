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Free and Open Source Software
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Procman - terminal-based process manager
Procman is a terminal-based process manager for applications that use Procfiles. It provides a unified dashboard for monitoring, controlling and interacting with multiple development processes.
The application can stream and search logs, display processes in grid or fullscreen layouts, and provide an interactive VT100-compatible terminal. It is designed for local development and can serve as a replacement for tools such as Foreman in Rails projects.
This is free and open source software.
gallery-dl - download image galleries and collections
gallery-dl is a command-line utility for downloading image galleries and collections from a wide range of websites.
It offers extensive control over extraction, file selection, naming conventions, directory structures, authentication, and download behaviour.
The utility can process individual URLs or batches supplied through files and standard input. It supports browser cookies, configurable filters, download archives that prevent duplicate transfers, metadata export, and post-processing operations.
This is free and open source software.
zsteg - detects steganographically hidden data
zsteg is a command-line tool that detects steganographically hidden data in PNG and BMP image files.
It specialises in identifying data concealed using least significant bit techniques and can automatically test a range of bit, colour channel and pixel-order combinations.
The software can detect zlib-compressed content and data produced using techniques associated with OpenStego, Camouflage, wbStego and the Eratosthenes set. It can also extract selected payloads for further examination.
This is free and open source software.
SqlSugar - object-relational mapping (ORM) framework
SqlSugar is a feature-rich object-relational mapping (ORM) framework for .NET applications. It provides a fluent API for querying and modifying databases while reducing the need to write SQL manually.
The framework supports .NET Framework, .NET Core 3.1, and modern .NET releases. It works with a broad range of databases, including MySQL, MariaDB, SQL Server, SQLite, PostgreSQL, Oracle, MongoDB, DuckDB, DB2, ClickHouse, OceanBase, GaussDB, TiDB, SAP HANA, and ODBC data sources.
This is free and open source software.
Open Liberty - lightweight, modular Java runtime
Open Liberty is a lightweight, modular Java runtime designed for building cloud-native applications, microservices and enterprise applications.
It aims to provide fast startup times and a low memory footprint while loading only the runtime capabilities required by an application.
The runtime implements Jakarta EE and Eclipse MicroProfile technologies. Developers can select individual features or complete platform profiles, making it possible to construct a focused server environment without loading unnecessary components.
This is free and open source software.
Rodeo - command-line utility for uploading images to Flickr
Rodeo is a command-line utility for uploading images to Flickr. It can apply keyword-based rules during an upload, automatically adding photographs to albums, setting their privacy permissions, and removing keywords that should not be published.
The utility can also resize images for social media or messaging and display image metadata. Rodeo records previously uploaded files to help prevent accidental duplicate uploads.
This is free and open source software.
jingle - Common Lisp web framework that extends Ningle
jingle is a Common Lisp web framework that extends Ningle with additional facilities for building web applications and REST APIs. It uses the Lack and Clack ecosystems and supports configurable HTTP servers, routing, middleware, static resources, redirects, and directory browsing.
The framework provides helpers for working with request parameters, headers, response status codes, JSON and HTML responses, and application-specific HTTP errors. A demonstration system includes an OpenAPI specification, Swagger UI, a command-line client, and Docker support.
This is free and open source software.