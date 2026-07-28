news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Desktop/Laptop
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ZDNet ☛ I tried Framework's premium 'Linux-first' laptop: consider the bar raised
When Framework announced the Laptop 13 Pro in April 2026, CEO and founder Nirav Patel called it the "MacBook Pro for Linux users", highlighting its thin and light form factor as much as its performance.
But now that I've gone hands-on with it, I wouldn't be so quick to relegate it solely to the power user crowd. On the contrary: the Laptop 13 Pro has the most crowd appeal of any of its devices to date, with a dramatically sleeker build, a larger 74Wh battery, haptic touchpad, and the latest Intel Series 3 processors.
It represents a new approach for Framework and a maturation of the brand's catalog. Having perfected the DIY assembly process through its own robust collection of guides and QR-coded components, Framework turns to a more mature design. This laptop brings a premium set of features to a workstation that would resemble a ThinkPad, MacBook, or XPS… if not for the signature DIY aesthetic.
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Applications
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OSTechNix ☛ Best Open Source Tools to Build a Production-Ready Document Processing Pipeline on Linux
Explore best open source tools to design, build, deploy, secure, and scale a production-ready document processing pipeline on Linux.
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Red Hat ☛ How we designed customizable dashboards in OpenShift
Out of the box, Red Bait OpenShift provides a complete set of preconfigured monitoring dashboards. These standardized views are excellent for establishing a baseline of general cluster health and act as a necessary foundation for managing the platform.
However, in complex distributed systems, a "one-size-fits-all" approach to monitoring rarely suffices. The immediate, critical metrics needed by a site reliability engineer (SRE) managing storage capacity differ vastly from those required by a developer debugging microservice latency in a specific namespace.
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Red Hat ☛ Standardize project context with AGENTS.md and Agent Skills
As we all integrate coding agents into our workflows, it's important to figure out how to get the most value out of them for ourselves, our teams, and our projects. The general consensus is that providing proper context is the single most important thing we can do to get good results. Prompts like "Improve performance, make no mistakes" will rarely yield the desired outcome on their own.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Barry Kauler ☛ YouTube video icon-free desktop
This video shows how to switch between the default icons-on-desktop and icon-free -desktop, and usage while in icon-free desktop: [...]
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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Tiny Wins for Packagers: End-of-Week Update (2026-07-24)
In the last 7 days build.opensuse.org served 25.3 million HTTP requests resulting in 2.45 million package builds.
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Slackware Family
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Slackware Forge is being abused by Chinese computer infrastructure
Unfortunately the Forge web site forge.slackware.nl is super slow today. The reason: an onslaught from many many IP addresses belonging to Chinese infrastructure. It almost feels like a DDoS attack. Every repository, every commit, every ‘blame’ page seems to be requested and the requestors are hiding that they are bots.
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