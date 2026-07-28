GNU/Linux Leftovers

When Framework announced the Laptop 13 Pro in April 2026, CEO and founder Nirav Patel called it the "MacBook Pro for Linux users", highlighting its thin and light form factor as much as its performance.

But now that I've gone hands-on with it, I wouldn't be so quick to relegate it solely to the power user crowd. On the contrary: the Laptop 13 Pro has the most crowd appeal of any of its devices to date, with a dramatically sleeker build, a larger 74Wh battery, haptic touchpad, and the latest Intel Series 3 processors.

It represents a new approach for Framework and a maturation of the brand's catalog. Having perfected the DIY assembly process through its own robust collection of guides and QR-coded components, Framework turns to a more mature design. This laptop brings a premium set of features to a workstation that would resemble a ThinkPad, MacBook, or XPS… if not for the signature DIY aesthetic.