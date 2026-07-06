In case you do not feel you have time to watch this entire talk by Hintjens himself, let me do my best to provide a summary: Hintjens was more proud of his work running a community than he was of his technical abilities. He said that many people fail to understand what really constitutes good code: In the beginning, Martin Sustrik and another talented programmer mainly coded ZeroMQ in a vacuum: A few people were producing amazing, logical, beautiful code that was not accounting for its users at all. So Hintjens believed in flipping the model on its head — get as many contributors as possible, accept their pull requests as quickly as possible, and in time the system will become self-correcting. He likened his model to that of Wikipedia: Everyone complained that the vandalism would be rampant, but in reality community members are empowered to correct what is wrong.