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PostgreSQL-Related Releases and News
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PostgreSQL ☛ pg_dbms_lock v2.0 has been released
PostgreSQL extension to manages advisory locks in a way compatible to Oracle DBMS_LOCK package.
This extension uses PostgreSQL advisory locks to emulate the same behavior following the lock mode (exclusive or shared), the timeout and the on commit release settings.
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PostgreSQL ☛ credcheck v5.0 has been released
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PostgreSQL ☛ pg-cdc Frustratingly simple Postgres change data capture to proprietary trap AWS S3
pg-cdc is not just replication. pg-cdc streams Postgres Write Ahead Logs(WAL) out of production Postgres into typed, immutable, time-travelable Iceberg tables on S3 Registers each entities in the proprietary trap AWS Glue Catalog Gates every read with proprietary trap AWS Lake Formation tags — so Hey Hi
(AI) agents, analysts, and query engines consume governed data without ever touching the source database, and without database credentials. No JVM. One binary.
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PostgreSQL ☛ pg_dbms_errlog v2.4 released
The pg_dbms_errlog extension provides the infrastructure that enables you to create an error logging table so that DML operations can continue after encountering errors rather than abort and roll back. It requires the use of the pg_statement_rollback extension or to fully manage the SAVEPOINT in the DML script. Logging in the corresponding error table is done using dynamic shared memory for error queuing and a background worker to write the errors queued into the corresponding error log tables. Note that configuration setting max_worker_processes must be high enough to support the extension, as it will launch up to pg_dbms_errlog.max_workers dynamic background workers, plus an additional fixed background worker.