pg-cdc is not just replication. pg-cdc streams Postgres Write Ahead Logs(WAL) out of production Postgres into typed, immutable, time-travelable Iceberg tables on S3 Registers each entities in the proprietary trap AWS Glue Catalog Gates every read with proprietary trap AWS Lake Formation tags — so Hey Hi

(AI) agents, analysts, and query engines consume governed data without ever touching the source database, and without database credentials. No JVM. One binary.