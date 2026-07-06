Proprietary Vendors Make Open Standards Look Broken and BitTorrent's History

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LinuxGizmos.com

GL.iNet Comet X Quad-Port Remote KVM with PoE and 4K HDMI

GL.iNet’s Comet X is a quad-port remote KVM designed for centralized management of up to four servers or PCs. The device features browser- or app-based remote access, Power over Ethernet, 4K HDMI passthrough, local console access, and onboard storage for system images or recovery files.

Axiomtek MANO330 SBC features Intel N97/N150, HDMI, VGA, and LVDS

Axiomtek’s MANO330 is a coming-soon Thin Mini-ITX single-board computer designed around Intel Processor N97 and N150 options, with DDR5 memory, multiple display interfaces, dual LAN, and M.2 expansion for compact embedded systems.

Solid Sands webinar to cover C++ multithreading qualification with SuperGuard

Solid Sands, an Amsterdam-based provider of compiler and library testing technology, will host a July 8 webinar titled “SuperGuard: Comprehensive Testing for C++ Multi-Threading Primitives,” focused on C++ multithreading qualification for safety-critical software.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 5th, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

BleachBit 6.0.2 Adds Support for Cleaning AI Models from Google Chrome

Coming a little over two months after BleachBit 6.0, the BleachBit 6.0.2 release is here to introduce a DNS cache cleaner, a cleaner for Claude Code, support for cleaning AI models from Google Chrome, and support for cleaning multiple browser profiles on Google Chrome and Edge.

DXVK 3.0.1 Brings Improvements for Fallout 3, Black Mesa, and Empire Earth 2

DXVK 3.0.1 is here to fix performance regressions in Kane & Lynch: Dead Men and King’s Bounty: The Legend, enable a 60 FPS limit to work around an issue in Manhunt, fix a water rendering regression in Total War: Medieval II, and fix a long-standing lighting issue in Fruit Ninja.

Shelly GUI Package Manager for Arch Linux Now Lets You Install Apps from Flathub

Coming a week after Shelly 2.4.1, the Shelly 2.4.1.1 release may look like a small update, but, in fact, it introduces quite some exciting changes, such as the ability to install Flatpak apps directly from the Flathub website by clicking on the “Install” button.

First Look at Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS for Raspberry Pi

Sam Lane, a member of the Ubuntu Budgie project, created a new Raspberry Pi image of the upcoming Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS release, which is supported and optimized for both Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers.

news

Proprietary Vendors Make Open Standards Look Broken and BitTorrent's History

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 06, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

In three days, Ubuntu 25.10 will reach end of life, upgrade now
Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" will reach end of life on July 9, meaning it will no longer get security updates
A brand-new release of Hannah Montana Linux features a KDE Plasma 6 base and a lot of pink
The Linux community is full of distro creativity. Some distros are created to solve a specific problem, while others are made for fun
Microsoft Layoffs Have Begun, News Coverage Misleading [original]
The "official" numbers are Microsoft spin
Linux 7.2-rc2
It's Sunday afternoon, and rc2 is out. Things look very normal - it's not a small rc2, but it's in line with recent releases, and slightly smaller than rc2 was in 7.1.
Software Freedom Day Plans Underway, New Zealand Has a "Digital Freedom Foundation" [original]
The "SFD" is now 2 months away
BleachBit 6.0.2 Adds Support for Cleaning AI Models from Google Chrome
BleachBit 6.0.2 open-source and free disk space cleaner, privacy manager, and computer system optimizer software is now available for download with new features and improvements.
Impact as a Function of Negative Energy Devoted to Attacks [original]
This month Rianne got several very good professional news and next month
July Edition of PCLinuxOS Magazine
or "Issue"
 
Android Leftovers
My expensive earbuds sounded average until I changed one Android audio setting
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This is free and open source software
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The last maintenance release of the 26.04 series is out
Another German State Swaps Microsoft for ‘Born in the EU’ Open Source
The EU is slowly but surely going open source
I tested the new Claude Desktop on Linux - here's how it compares to rival apps
Claude Code finally has an official Linux desktop app
In Finland, GNU/Linux and Android Surpass Windows [original]
Windows at all-time low last month
listnr is an ActivityPub bridge for static blogs
in 2012, hosting a comments section had already started being less rewarding than it used to be
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5 misc. stories
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4 overlapping stories
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Canonical/Ubuntu leftovers
Games: DXVK, Ridiculous Space Battles, Rolisteam, and More
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Hardware: Slop, ESP32, and More
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Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Emacs, and EasyOS Package Managers
3 new videos/episodes
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Nature and Health, or How Not to Let Technology Ruin Your Life [original]
Looking for balance
Android Leftovers
I never use Gmail on Android without changing these 6 settings
Using Flatpak To Run A 1996 Version Of The GIMP On Modern Linux
Although there’s probably no good reason to want to run image editing software from 1996 other than for nostalgia’s sake
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In Norway, Google (Android/Linux) and Apple (iOS and OS X) Caught Up With Windows [original]
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Review: FreeBSD 15.1 with an install-time desktop
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Europeans Beating South Americans [original]
If England beats Norway, then it seems likely it'll play Argentina next
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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 5th, 2026
The 299th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending July 5th, 2026.
Oceania: GNU/Linux Reaches All-Time High of 4% [original]
Based on statCounter
DXVK 3.0.1 Brings Improvements for Fallout 3, Black Mesa, and Empire Earth 2
DXVK 3.0.1 open-source Vulkan-based implementation of D3D8, D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download with improvements for various games and other changes.
Slower Week Ahead [original]
In short, don't expect much GNU/Linux news this coming week
Software Freedom, a Japanese Perspective - Part I: Expensive Legacy of Legacy Technology [original]
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Estonia and GNU/Linux: Strategic Alliance? [original]
usage of GNU/Linux grew a lot in this small Baltic state
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OS news leftovers
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Slackel MATE 9.0
Slackel MATE 9.0 is the latest major release branch of the Greek-developed Linux distribution Slackel
Windows Under 60% as Linux Hits a Yearly High: Full Breakdown
numbers for June 2026 put worldwide desktop market share for backdoored Windows at 56.61%
Android Leftovers
I transformed my Android phone after finding a file manager that saves me time
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One of the first things you’ll notice when trying out Linux for the first time is the sheer number of options available for its desktop environments (DEs)
GNOME 51 Alpha Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Testing
GNOME 51 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with support for saving and restoring monitor brightness, improved app grid accessibility, support for elogind as libsystemd provider, and much more.
LankeOS – Linux distribution built from scratch
LankeOS is a Linux distribution built from scratch using Linux From Scratch (LFS)
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Stable kernels: Linux 7.1.3, Linux 6.18.38, Linux 6.12.95, Linux 6.6.144, Linux 6.1.177, Linux 5.15.211, and Linux 5.10.260
I'm announcing the release of the 7.1.3 kernel
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All-Time Low for Windows in India [original]
This is part of a global trend
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GNU/Linux at 5% in France, Independence Delivered Little by Little [original]
France instructs, then orders, government agencies to adopt GNU/Linux
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Shelly 2.4.1.1 graphical package manager for Arch Linux distributions is now available for download with support for installing apps directly from the Flathub website, and other changes.
American Independence From Windows? GNU/Linux at 8%. [original]
Culled to exclude mobile platforms, GNU/Linux would likely be above 8%
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Windows Plunging to New Lows in Africa's Largest Nation [original]
Windows is getting out of Algeria, so that's a consolation prize
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Next week the mass layoffs at Microsoft become official
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FOSS and sharing
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GNU/Linux and distros
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bad trajectory
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ParrotOS 7.3 Released with Linux 7.0, Optimized Builds, and Official Vagrant Boxes
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There are lots of Linux distros to choose from
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Fairphone 6 with /e/OS - The perfect un-Android experience?
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