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Free and Open Source Software
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RobustIRC - IRC network designed to avoid netsplits
RobustIRC is an IRC network designed to avoid netsplits, the disconnects that occur when traditional IRC servers lose contact with each other.
It is implemented in Go and uses the Raft consensus algorithm so multiple servers agree on network state, allowing rolling upgrades and machine restarts without users noticing in normal use.
This is free and open source software.
Swash - pure Rust, cross-platform crate
Swash is a pure Rust, cross-platform crate providing font introspection, complex text shaping, and glyph rendering. It aims to provide high performance components for beautiful typography while staying unopinionated about higher level layout, resource management, and lower level rendering.
This is free and open source software.
Rika - simple static site generator library
Rika is a simple static site generator library written in Racket. It provides a lightweight way to process content and build static websites.
Rika uses a layer-based approach to content processing. It can render Markdown files and read TOML-formatted front matter, offering building blocks for creating custom static site workflows.
This is free and open source software.
tick-tock-tui - check the latest Bitcoin data
tick-tock-tui is a terminal user interface for checking the latest Bitcoin data.
It shows fees, blocks, BTC/fiat prices, BTC/asset ratios, and includes a price converter.
The software can switch between BTC, satoshis, and up to 7 fiat currencies. Most data is provided by Mempool, with asset prices fetched from Kraken’s Spot API. Users can also connect the program to their own Mempool instance.
This is free and open source software.
IonWL - manual tiling Wayland compositor
IonWL is a manual tiling Wayland compositor inspired by Ion3 and Notion. It aims to bring Ion-style frame-based window management to Wayland, with an emphasis on predictable layouts, keyboard-driven control, and flexible scripting.
The compositor is built around manual tiling rather than automatic dynamic layouts. Windows are arranged into frames, making it suitable for users who prefer deliberate placement, tabbed layouts, and a desktop that stays under tight control.
IonWL offers a comprehensive Python API for extending and customizing behaviour. The API can be used to write interactive operations, draw desktop elements, handle events, and build features such as desktop overviews and window switchers.
This is free and open source software.
Bubbles - collection of TUI components for Bubble Tea applications
Bubbles is a library of common terminal user interface components for Bubble Tea.
This is free and open source software.
Open Crypto Tracker - private cryptocurrency portfolio tracker
Open Crypto Tracker is a private cryptocurrency portfolio tracker that lets you monitor Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets from your own desktop, home network, or web server.
It provides portfolio valuation, price alerts, charts, mining calculators, market data, and news feeds without relying on a middleman service.
This is free and open source software.
Bonito.jl - Julia package
Bonito.jl is a Julia package for building interactive web applications, dashboards, and visualizations.
It uses Observables for reactive state management and provides a straightforward HTML and DOM API.
Applications can communicate with the frontend over a performance-optimized WebSocket connection, letting developers create responsive interfaces without being tied to a specific frontend framework.
This is free and open source software.
CwC - extensible Wayland compositor
CwC is an extensible Wayland compositor with dynamic window management based on wlroots.
Highly influenced by the Awesome window manager, it uses Lua for configuration and C plugins for extensions.
The software is designed for users who want a fast, lightweight, and highly configurable compositor. It supports both floating and tiling workflows, hot reloading of configuration, tabbed windows, tags instead of traditional workspaces, and multihead setups with hotplugging and restore support.
This is free and open source software.
Bahamut - Internet Relay Chat daemon
Bahamut is an Internet Relay Chat daemon (IRCd) developed for DALnet.
It provides the server component for running an IRC network, handling client connections, server links, operator controls, channel modes, host masking, and integration with IRC services.
The software is written primarily in C and targets UNIX-like systems. It is designed for administrators who want a production-tested IRC server with SSL encryption, IPv6 support, WEBIRC host correction, modular extensions, and traditional ircd-style configuration.
This is free and open source software.
Ferritin - terminal-based Rust documentation viewer
Ferritin is a terminal-based Rust documentation viewer. It reads rustdoc JSON output and displays Rust documentation directly in your terminal.
The software supports documentation for local workspace crates, the Rust standard library, and crates from crates.io. It offers both an interactive terminal interface and a command-line mode for quick documentation lookups.
This is free and open source software.
doors - Wayland compositor based on bspwm
doors is a Wayland compositor based on bspwm. It offers floating, tiling, and scrolling layouts, and is designed for users who like keyboard-driven window management with a simple configuration model.
The compositor uses wlroots and provides a companion command-line tool, doorsctl, which can be used for compositor bindings. Configuration is split between a startup shell script and a hotkey configuration file, giving users a familiar, scriptable setup.
This is free and open source software.
CoinGecko CLI - access cryptocurrency market data
CoinGecko CLI is a command-line tool for accessing cryptocurrency market data from the CoinGecko API.
It is aimed at developers, analysts, and terminal users who want live prices, historical data, market rankings, trending assets, and exportable data without using a web browser.
The software provides both standard command-line output and an interactive terminal interface. It supports real-time price lookups, market-cap ranked coin lists, historical price queries, category filtering, CSV export, JSON output for scripting, and live WebSocket streaming for supported API tiers.
This is free and open source software.