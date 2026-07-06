Sam Lane, a member of the Ubuntu Budgie project, created a new Raspberry Pi image of the upcoming Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS release, which is supported and optimized for both Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.4.1, the Shelly 2.4.1.1 release may look like a small update, but, in fact, it introduces quite some exciting changes, such as the ability to install Flatpak apps directly from the Flathub website by clicking on the “Install” button.

DXVK 3.0.1 is here to fix performance regressions in Kane & Lynch: Dead Men and King’s Bounty: The Legend, enable a 60 FPS limit to work around an issue in Manhunt, fix a water rendering regression in Total War: Medieval II, and fix a long-standing lighting issue in Fruit Ninja.

Coming a little over two months after BleachBit 6.0, the BleachBit 6.0.2 release is here to introduce a DNS cache cleaner, a cleaner for Claude Code, support for cleaning AI models from Google Chrome, and support for cleaning multiple browser profiles on Google Chrome and Edge.

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

original

In Norway, Google (Android/Linux) and Apple (iOS and OS X) Caught Up With Windows

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 06, 2026



Norway is a northern country with a small population, but it has a lot of clout in technology. When it comes to operating systems, Apple's systems seem to have outnumbered Microsoft's (even iOS alone is almost bigger than Windows) and Google's Android (Linux) is nearly bigger than Windows. Android+GNU/Linux are a lot bigger than Windows, at least in Norway.

To Norway, Microsoft is no longer so dominant. To Norway, the football powerhouse (Brazil) is nothing to fear. █

Image source: The Royal Palace, Oslo