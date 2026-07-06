original
In Norway, Google (Android/Linux) and Apple (iOS and OS X) Caught Up With Windows
Norway is a northern country with a small population, but it has a lot of clout in technology. When it comes to operating systems, Apple's systems seem to have outnumbered Microsoft's (even iOS alone is almost bigger than Windows) and Google's Android (Linux) is nearly bigger than Windows. Android+GNU/Linux are a lot bigger than Windows, at least in Norway.
To Norway, Microsoft is no longer so dominant. To Norway, the football powerhouse (Brazil) is nothing to fear. █
Image source: The Royal Palace, Oslo