news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Where Microsoft's Bing Cannot Even Reach 1% "Market Share"
Looking at "I" countries
-
Links 16/02/2026: Barack Obama Responds to Racist Cheeto and Benjamin Mako Hill Studies Online Communities
Links for the day
-
IBM Reduces the Thresholds for Acceptance (and the Salaries)
Are chatbots good enough as IBM staff?
-
Social Control Media is Just a Digital Weapon
Social control media is not social and not media
New
-
The Southern California Linux Expo (“SCALE”) or SCALE 23x Becomes Microsoft
It's not supporting the event, it is buying it.
-
Microsoft to Focus on Name-Dropping Buzzwords to Distract From Declining Business, IBM RAs (Layoffs) With Staff Stack-Ranked
Calling everything cloud or reclassifying as "AI"
-
Another EPO Strike One Week From Now, Local Staff Committee Munich to Discuss It This Week
Campinos MIA while Office staff goes on strike at least 4 times
-
Gemini Links 16/02/2026: Task Completed by Avoidance and "Playing Again With Akkoma"
Links for the day
-
Happy Birthday (or Anniversary) to SoylentNews
"Happy Birthday SoylentNews"
-
Techrights' Architecture
Stability is the main goal
-
Linux Foundation Continues Falling Off a Cliff in Geminispace
Gemini Protocol will turn 7 this summer
-
Links 16/02/2026: cURL’s Daniel Stenberg Asserts That Slop is DDoSing Free Software, But Still Uses a Plagiarism and GPL-Violating Blender (Microsoft GitHub)
Links for the day
-
The Techrights Community Never Needed Money, Only Goodwill
We accomplish things by a track record of suppressed facts
-
"AboutCode" is a Microsoft Proxy and Microsoft's Acquisition of the OSI Advances Via OSI Moles
presenting direct evidence anybody can verify
-
They Will Call Smart People "Luddites"
Is society "seeing the light"?
-
Microsoft Amutable Already Reveals That Its Focus Is Not Linux, It'll Promote "Remote Attestation"
This is basically an attack on Software Freedom, even if they toss around the brand "Linux"
-
More People in Chad Move to GNU/Linux
Last year we began to see GNU/Linux rising there - a trend which continues this year
-
Dr. Andy Farnell on How Universities and Culture of Education Got Crushed by "Technofascist Nightmare"
Farnell says he "already soft-quit in [his] mind"
-
Debt of Broadcom Grew by More Than 50%, Broadcom is Deeper in Debt Than Google
Expect many more cuts
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, February 15, 2026
IRC logs for Sunday, February 15, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):