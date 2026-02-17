news
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.2, Linux 6.18.12, Linux 6.12.73, and Linux 6.6.126
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.2 kernel.
If your system did not boot in 6.19.1, then you should upgrade, this reverts one problematic commit. If the last stable release worked just fine, no need to upgrade.
Also: Linux 6.18.12