Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.2, Linux 6.18.12, Linux 6.12.73, and Linux 6.6.126

After using the KDE/Plasma desktop environment by default for more than 12 years since its initial release under the name of KdeOS, the KaOS Linux distribution will no longer ship with its unique Plasma desktop setup, as the devs do not want to use the systemd init system anymore in the distro.

This comes after the developers of the KaOS Linux independent distro announced that they decided to replace the KDE Plasma desktop environment with a Niri/Noctalia setup to move away from systemd, saying that “Plasma pretty much demands systemd, and will be fully mandatory soon.“

Based on and fully compatible with the Debian 13 “Trixie” repositories, SparkyLinux 8.2 ships with Linux kernel 6.12.69 LTS, along with support for Linux 6.19.1 and 6.6.125 LTS kernels, which users can install from the SparkyLinux repositories if they need support for some hardware that’s not supported by the default kernel.

Lutris 0.5.20 looks like a hefty update, enabling DXVK‘s integrated D8VK Vulkan-based translation layer in Proton, adding an option to the Wine runner to select Wine’s “Wayland driver,” adding a “Azahar” runner, adding a “ZOOM Platform” source, and adding a “Steam Family” source to support Steam Families.

Carbon AM62 integrates up to a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor clocked at up to 1.4GHz, alongside a Cortex-M4F and Cortex-R5F for real-time and management tasks, plus a dual-core programmable real-time unit subsystem for deterministic I/O workloads.

BeaglePlay, introduced in 2023, is built around the Texas Instruments AM625, a quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC that integrates a PowerVR Rogue AXE-1-16M GPU. With recent upstream driver progress, the board can now run Vulkan 1.2 using entirely mainline components, without proprietary binaries or out-of-tree kernel patches.

The BPI-R4 Pro was first introduced in May 2025 and is offered in two variants. The “8X” model provides 8GB of DDR4 memory, while the “4E” variant includes 4GB of DDR4. Both versions feature 8GB of eMMC storage, 256MB of SPI-NAND flash, and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Note that this change only affects the TPA team. At Tor, each team has its own way of coordinating and making decisions, and so far this process is only used inside TPA. We encourage other teams inside and outside Tor to evaluate this process to see if it can improve your processes and documentation.

Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.2, Linux 6.18.12, Linux 6.12.73, and Linux 6.6.126

I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.2 kernel.

If your system did not boot in 6.19.1, then you should upgrade, this reverts one problematic commit. If the last stable release worked just fine, no need to upgrade.

The updated 6.19.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-6.19.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

Also: Linux 6.18.12

Linux 6.12.73

Linux 6.6.126