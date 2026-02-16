news
Lutris 0.5.20 Game Manager Adds Support for Importing Commodore 64 ROMs
Lutris 0.5.20 looks like a hefty update, enabling DXVK's integrated D8VK Vulkan-based translation layer in Proton, adding an option to the Wine runner to select Wine's "Wayland driver," adding a "Azahar" runner, adding a "ZOOM Platform" source, and adding a "Steam Family" source to support Steam Families.
This release also introduces support for importing Commodore 64 ROMs, adds ICD support for Intel Xe GPUs, adds a new option for the ptyxis terminal emulator, adds a new option to hide a source's games from appearing in the Games view, and adds a "Create Steam Big Picture" shortcut to the context menu.