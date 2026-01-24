Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Linux Mint 22.3 "Zena" has landed with Cinnamon 6.6 and loads of new refinements. The application menu has been redesigned, the app categories have been made simpler, and the Nemo file manager is improved.

If you already use Mint 22.1 or 22.2, you will see the option to upgrade to 22.3 in the update manager. You can choose to stay with your current version. Choice is yours. All of these 22.x versions will be supported till 2029.