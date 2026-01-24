news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #26.04: Mint 22.3 Released, Stallman is Back, Ubuntu's Snap Store Under Attack and More
Linux Mint 22.3 "Zena" has landed with Cinnamon 6.6 and loads of new refinements. The application menu has been redesigned, the app categories have been made simpler, and the Nemo file manager is improved.
If you already use Mint 22.1 or 22.2, you will see the option to upgrade to 22.3 in the update manager. You can choose to stay with your current version. Choice is yours. All of these 22.x versions will be supported till 2029.
-
Paul Smith ☛ My first contribution to the jj project
I added support for the -m|--message flag to the jj workspace add command, so you can set a message for the new commit that jj creates associated with the workspace.
With the current release as of this writing, when you add a workspace in a jj repo, an empty commit with no description is created.
-
Handy ☛ About Handy | Handy
I built Handy because I broke a finger, was put into a cast and as a result my hand was out of commission. I tried some of the existing speech-to-text apps but none were open source and extensible. So Handy was made to fill this gap.
It’s probably the most simple speech to text app, it’s only function is to put whatever you say into a text box. Press and hold a keyboard shortcut, speak, and release. Your words appear wherever you were typing. It runs completely offline using Whisper, works across platforms, and doesn’t require subscriptions or cloud services.