today's leftovers

Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 354: Firearms, Sky Driving, And Dumpster Diving
Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Al Williams took a break to talk about their favorite hacks last week. You can drop in to hear about articulated mirrors, triacs, and even continuous 3D-printing modifications.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Arch Family
ZDNet ☛ This glorious-looking Linux distro is unlike anything I've ever seen in my decades of use
The developers got everything right with this custom desktop: Arch-based StratOS with Hyprland is about as cool as they come.
Fedora Family / IBM
CIQ extends active defense to the operating system with proactive hardening for Rocky Linux from CIQ -- Hardened
CIQ, the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux, today announced expanded availability of Rocky Linux by CIQ – Hardened (RLC-H), a security-first Enterprise Linux offering designed to proactively reduce exploitation risk at the operating system level. These expanded proactive hardening capabilities signal a shift beyond compliance-driven security, extending active defense into the operating system itself and creating a new layer of protection where traditional security tools do not reach.
Open Hardware/Modding
Poly Effects Hugo: a Linux-based pedal powerhouse with Bitwig Studio and VSTs?
NAMM 2026: Poly Effects previews Hugo, a new Linux-based pedal powerhouse with Bitwig Studio installed, and more.
The NAMM show opens its doors in just under five hours. Even before then, dozens of manufacturers are announcing their latest news. It’s not only a show for new releases, but it’s also a good moment to showcase prototypes and concepts.
For example, Poly Effects, the developers of Beebo and Hector, has a prototype on its booth called Hugo. Loki Davison, the developer, hasn’t shared exact details yet, but there are some initial images from which much can be deduced.
