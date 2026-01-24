today's leftovers

NAMM 2026: Poly Effects previews Hugo, a new Linux-based pedal powerhouse with Bitwig Studio installed, and more.

The NAMM show opens its doors in just under five hours. Even before then, dozens of manufacturers are announcing their latest news. It’s not only a show for new releases, but it’s also a good moment to showcase prototypes and concepts.

For example, Poly Effects, the developers of Beebo and Hector, has a prototype on its booth called Hugo. Loki Davison, the developer, hasn’t shared exact details yet, but there are some initial images from which much can be deduced.