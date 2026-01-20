Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Halfway There

Hurray! I have officially reached the 6-week mark, the halfway point of my Outreachy internship. The time has flown by incredibly fast, yet it feels short because there is still so much exciting work to do.

I remember starting this journey feeling overwhelmed, trying to gain momentum. Today, I feel much more confident. I began with the apps_startstop task during the contribution period, writing manual test steps and creating preparation Perl scripts for the desktop environments. Since then, I’ve transitioned into full automation and taken a liking to reading openQA upstream documentation when I have issues or for reference.