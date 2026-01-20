news
Web Browsers Commentary and Mozilla Firefox Development
James G ☛ Announcing Artemis Roll-up
Some web feeds, especially those published on news websites, are updated several times a day with new entries. Websites that publish so regularly can be distracting in your web reader when you want to skim your feed for new posts from all the websites you follow.
With this in mind, I have been building a feature for Artemis, the calm web reader I maintain, to reduce the overwhelm associated with high-volume feeds: roll-up.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ Now with MQTTS
Back in 2020 we added MQTT support to curl. When curl 8.19.0 ships in the beginning of March 2026, we have also added MQTTS; meaning MQTT done securely over TLS. This bumps the number of supported transfer protocols to 29 not too long after the project turned 29 years old. What’s MQTT?
Chris Hannah ☛ Miniroll
It's not just about your blogrolls either, as you can choose to make them public. Which means other people can too! So you can find other peoples blogrolls and find new blogs in the Explore section.
Mozilla
Jonathan Almeida: Test sites for browser developers
Working on the mobile Firefox team gives you the opportunity to touch on many different parts of the browser space. You often need to test the interaction between web content and the application integration's to another component, say for example, a site registering for a WebPush subscription and Firefox using Firebase Cloud Messaging to deliver the encrypted message to the end-user. Hunting around for an example to validate everything fine and dandy takes time.
Sometimes a simple test site for your use case is helpful for initial validation or comparison against other browsers.
Firefox Nightly: Introducing Mozilla’s Firefox Nightly .rpm package for RPM based linux distributions!
After introducing Debian packages for Firefox Nightly, we’re now excited to extend that to RPM-based distributions.
