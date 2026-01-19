GNU/Linux Leftovers

There are major Linux distributions dropping releases and patches every week. That means it can be hard to tell which ones really matter. There's one in particular coming later this year though that will change the game for me.

I've been on Kubuntu LTS for over a year

In my PC configuration, I have a tower computer where I do a lot of distro-hopping. I want to try out new distros on the scene and find out how (if at all) they differ from each other. So I'm constantly replacing the operating system on that computer and having to rebuild my desktop.

One of the ways I stay sane in such a chaotic and ever-changing setup is by having a go-to computer on backup that I'm confident will always work just the way I need it to. That computer runs Kubuntu Linux, and I've been on it for about a year and a half now.

Specifically, it's a Kubuntu Focus Ir14 Gen 2 laptop, and it runs Kubuntu Focus 24.04 LTS, which is a slight variation of Kubuntu 24.04 LTS. It adds the Kubuntu Focus suite of tools and a custom kernel developed by the folks at Kubuntu Focus, all optimized to run on the company's devices.