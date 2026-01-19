Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers

The basic problem: you have two packages in your repo, and one depends on the other. Without workspaces, you’d have to publish the dependency every time you change it, or manually symlink it and deal with links that persist invisibly across your system, break in subtle ways, and behave differently than published packages.

Workspaces let the package manager wire up local dependencies automatically during install. You edit one package, the other sees the changes immediately. When you publish, normal version resolution takes over.