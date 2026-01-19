news
Mozilla Now Offers an Official Firefox RPM Package for RPM-Based Linux Distros
Mozilla already provided a DEB binary package for Debian-based systems, so they’re now offering the same native package installation of Firefox for RPM-based systems, making it a lot easier for users of RPM-based distributions to update their Firefox installations to the latest version on the day of the release.
Using the RPM package over the official binary package offers some benefits, such as better performance due to advanced compiler-based optimizations, hardened binaries with all security flags enabled, access to the latest Firefox releases as fast as possible, and you won’t have to create your own .desktop file anymore.