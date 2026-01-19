The platform is shown with Jetson Thor T5000 or T4000 modules, offering up to 2070 TFLOPS of compute performance. Axiomtek notes support for software frameworks such as NVIDIA Isaac, Holoscan, and Metropolis, with capabilities aligned with sensor fusion, autonomous systems, and edge inference use cases.

The BPI-CM6 adopts a 40 × 55 mm form factor and uses board-to-board connectors compatible with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, allowing it to be used with existing CM4-style carrier boards, according to Banana Pi’s documentation.

The Bedrock RAI300 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, integrating 12 Zen 5 CPU cores and 24 threads with boost clocks up to 5.1 GHz. The processor also combines an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M GPU with an XDNA 2 NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

news

Mozilla Now Offers an Official Firefox RPM Package for RPM-Based Linux Distros

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 19, 2026



Mozilla already provided a DEB binary package for Debian-based systems, so they’re now offering the same native package installation of Firefox for RPM-based systems, making it a lot easier for users of RPM-based distributions to update their Firefox installations to the latest version on the day of the release.

Using the RPM package over the official binary package offers some benefits, such as better performance due to advanced compiler-based optimizations, hardened binaries with all security flags enabled, access to the latest Firefox releases as fast as possible, and you won’t have to create your own .desktop file anymore.

Read on