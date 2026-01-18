news
today's leftovers
Server
Nico Cartron ☛ I've migrated my domain to Mythic Beasts
After 23 years being a loyal Gandi.net customer, I decided to move away after the insane price increase Gandi applied in the past years.
Audiocasts/Shows
-
GreyCoder ☛ A List Of Good Long-Format Podcasts
Here’s a list of good long-format podcasts: [...]
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Martijn Braam ☛ BodgeOS pt.6
At some point BodgeOS has become an actually usable system. Now I have WiFi and networking working I've been using it as my main development system for a bit.
Fedora Family / IBM
Kevin Fenzi: misc fedora bits for second week of jan 2026
Greetings everyone. Happy new year!
This last week was the first full week I was back at it after the holidays.
[...]
FESCo
fesco elections completed and I was elected again. Thanks so much everyone who voted for me. I will try and do my best (as always). If you have some concern or issue for fesco, feel free to let me know.
I think the slate of candidates were all excellent and I look forward to working with the new members to make fedora better.
