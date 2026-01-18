today's leftovers

Greetings everyone. Happy new year!

This last week was the first full week I was back at it after the holidays.

[...]

FESCo

fesco elections completed and I was elected again. Thanks so much everyone who voted for me. I will try and do my best (as always). If you have some concern or issue for fesco, feel free to let me know.

I think the slate of candidates were all excellent and I look forward to working with the new members to make fedora better.