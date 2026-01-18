Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Events, Web, and Open Access

For those of you who are attending FOSDEM, we’re doing a GNOME OS hackfest and invite those of you who might be interested on our experiments on concepts as the ‘anti-distro’, eg an OS with no distro packaging that integrates GNOME desktop patterns directly.

The hackfest is from January 28th – January 29th. If you’re interested, feel free to respond on the comments. I don’t have an exact location yet.

We’ll likely have some kind of BigBlueButton set up so if you’re not available to come in-person you can join us remotely.

Agenda and attendees are linked here here.

There is likely a limited capacity so acceptance will be “first come, first served”.