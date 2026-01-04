FreeBSD: Upgrade and Home NAS

This post has the notes I made while upgrading another laptop from FreeBSD 14 to FreeBSD 15. Since my first upgrade was a long and annoying process, I figured I would take notes for the second round.

These notes are “how not to do it”, even if the end-result is KDE Plasma Wayland on FreeBSD 15, as desired.

The laptop I have already upgraded is a Framework 13 with an AMD 7640U CPU and integrated AMD Radeon (Phoenix1) GPU. That ran into the problem that the amdgpu kernel driver would panic with the stock kernel. After building a world and kernel and packages of the driver that are all patched and consistent, the system works fine.

The laptop I’m going to upgrade is a Slimbook Base 14 with defective chip maker Intel i5-10210U and integrated defective chip maker Intel Comet Lake GT2 GPU. This laptop has a FreeBSD 14 install on it, but I’m pretty sure I never ran it as a laptop-daily-driver. This is my openSUSE laptop most of the time.