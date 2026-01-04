news
today's howtos
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jitsi Meet on Debian 13
Video conferencing has become an essential tool for remote work, online education, and virtual meetings. While commercial platforms dominate the market, many organizations and individuals seek privacy-focused, self-hosted alternatives that provide complete control over their data.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHP 8.4 on Ubuntu
-
Bring CachyOS Cosmic DE along with kernel 6.18.2 to Arch GNU/Linux Bare Metal Instance
Following below is procedure which allows to install on Arch GNU/Linux CachyOS v3 repositories along with pacman fork belongs to CachyOS.
-
Emmanuel Kasper: Storing GPG private keys on a dedicated device
The limits of cryptography
Since this blog post is about security and cryptography, it makes sense to start with this XKCD reminder about the value of encryption: .
There is a similar, complementary discussion in this article: crypto can help but cannot safeguard against all actors.
-
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install CRI-O on RHEL 10
In this blog post, we will learn how to install CRI-O on RHEL 10 step by step [....]
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Munin on Fedora 43
Monitoring server performance and resource usage is crucial for maintaining optimal system health and preventing downtime. Munin stands out as a powerful, open-source network monitoring tool that provides comprehensive insights into your server infrastructure through intuitive graphs and real-time data collection.
-
Max Leiter ☛ Introducing HFSViewer
Last year my roommate and I found an old original iMac G3 outside our apartment building. It has some interesting early 2000s/late 90s style websites and files on it that I want to preserve (and hope to share here soon!).
-
Kirill A Korinsky ☛ Synology DSM Workarounds
This short article documents two workarounds for Synology DSM: mobile application authentication failures via custom domains, and rclone checksum verified backups over SFTP.
-
Jan Piet Mens ☛ Ansible lookup plugin for generating TSIG keys
I need to generate TSIG key files for a DNS server using Ansible, and while I could use something like the community.general.random_string lookup, due to Ansible’s lazy evaluation of lookups, using that in a vars would cause the lookup to be re-evaluated upon use meaning I cannot actually use it more than once in a playbook.
-
[Old] Fiatjaf ☛ How IPFS is broken
This is also a big problem. IPFS is built by Ethereum enthusiasts. I can't read the mind of people behind IPFS, but I would imagine they have a poor understanding of incentives like the Ethereum people, and they tend towards scammer-like behavior like getting a ton of funds for investors in exchange for promises they don't know they can fulfill (like Filecoin and IPFS itself) based on half-truths, changing stuff in the middle of the road because some top-managers decided they wanted to change (move fast and break things) and squatting fancy names like "distributed web".
The way they market IPFS (which is not the main thing IPFS was initially designed to do) as a "peer-to-peer cloud" is very seductive for Ethereum developers just like Ethereum itself is: as a place somewhere that will run your code for you so you don't have to host a server or have any responsibility, and then Infura will serve the content to everybody. In the same vein, Infura is also hosting and serving IPFS content for Ethereum developers these days for free. Ironically, just like the Ethereum hoax peer-to-peer money, IPFS peer-to-peer network may begin to work better for end users as things get more and more centralized.