Pebble Round 2 Revives the Iconic Smartwatch With Open-Source PebbleOS

After Eric Migicovsky, the founder of Pebble and the driving force behind its 2025 relaunch through his new company, Core Devices, unveiled the innovative Index 01 smart ring for capturing quick voice notes and introduced two open-source Pebble smartwatches, the Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2, a new device has now joined the lineup.

I’m talking about Pebble Round 2, a modern reimagining of the beloved Pebble Time Round from 2015, once known as the thinnest smartwatch ever made.

At the center of the update is a new 1.3-inch color e-paper display that now covers the entire face of the watch. The large bezel of the original model is gone, replaced by a bezel-free design that delivers a resolution of 260×260 pixels at 283 DPI—roughly double the pixel count of the first Round.