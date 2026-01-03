People Moving to GNU/Linux on Desktops and Laptops

My mom on the other hand, uses Linux also for more than 15 years now. At one point, she told me that she needs a new computer and asked if I could provide support for it. I told her, that I would only provide support if we will install Linux on the computer. At first, she was a bit scared, but today she is happy that I can provide even remote support from the other end of the world and that things are simply working.

All in all, coming back to the End-of-10 campaign, I see that I am not affected by all of this. All – well most of all – of my family members are already using Linux for a long time. Of course I made sure to install KDE as the desktop environment and that they have KMyMoney to maintain their finances 😉