People Moving to GNU/Linux on Desktops and Laptops
Xe's Blog ☛ 2026 will be my year of the Linux desktop
TL;DR: 2026 is going to be The Year of The Linux Desktop for me. I haven't booted into Windows in over 3 months on my tower and I'm starting to realize that it's not worth wasting the space for. I plan to unify my three SSDs and turn them all into btrfs drives on Fedora.
[Repeat] PC Gamer ☛ I'm brave enough to say it: Linux is good now, and if you want to feel like you actually own your PC, make 2026 the year of Linux on (your) desktop
But to be honest, it's not as if the Bazzite team has miraculously made Linux pleasant to use after decades of it seeming difficult and esoteric to normie computer users. I think mainstream Linux distros are just, well, sort of good now. Apart from my gaming PC, I also have an old laptop converted into a media server that lives underneath my television. It runs Debian 13 (which I updated to from Debian 12 earlier in the year) and requires essentially zero input from me at all.
Home of Ebbelwoi and IT ☛ My “job” as family admin or Linux rules the house
My mom on the other hand, uses Linux also for more than 15 years now. At one point, she told me that she needs a new computer and asked if I could provide support for it. I told her, that I would only provide support if we will install Linux on the computer. At first, she was a bit scared, but today she is happy that I can provide even remote support from the other end of the world and that things are simply working.
All in all, coming back to the End-of-10 campaign, I see that I am not affected by all of this. All – well most of all – of my family members are already using Linux for a long time. Of course I made sure to install KDE as the desktop environment and that they have KMyMoney to maintain their finances 😉