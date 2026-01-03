news
today's howtos
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Elasticsearch 9 on Ubuntu
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Firefox Dev on Fedora
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Revised code to test drive speed in initrd
The 'init' script in the initrd takes three spot speed readings, using the 'dd' "skip" feature. The intention of this is that on a HDD it will cause slow readings as the physical arm will have to move to different tracks on the magnetic platters. However, I have a suspicion that skip causes weirdness with SSDs.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install OpenSSH on GNU/Linux Mint
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to use Plex and a spare computer to build a streaming movie service
Build your own streaming service all from the comfort of your own home. You only need a spare PC and a few hours to serve media across your home.