news
BSD: FreeBSD Upgrade, "Why BSDs?", and More
-
Adriaan de Groot ☛ FreeBSD upgrade-to-15
They say never underestimate the bandwidth of a station-wagon full of tapes, but a USB 3.2 NVMe enclosure with a 1TB stick in it is pretty slick, also. I’ve been moving it back-and-forth between FreeBSD machines to get everything updated, and here’s some notes (for my future-self, mostly).
-
Unicorn Media ☛ On BSD, Desktops, and New Year’s Resolutions…
A New Year's Eve resolution about BSD from one FOSS Force writer inspires a BSD‑flavored response from another.
-
[Old] Tim Chase ☛ Why BSDs? | Tim's blog
Every week or two, a post seems to pop up on one of the BSD-related sub-reddits where I hang out (FreeBSD, OpenBSD, NetBSD, & BSD) asking why folks would choose a BSD over a Linux distribution. Having answered the same question multiple times, I figured the time had come to post my "why" here.
-
Arseny ☛ FreeBSD: Home NAS, part 1 – configuring ZFS mirror (RAID1)
I have an idea to set up a home NAS on FreeBSD.
For this purpose, I bought a Lenovo ThinkCentre M720s SFF – it’s quiet, compact, and offers the possibility to install 2 SATA III SSDs plus a separate M.2 slot for an NVMe SSD.
What is planned: [...]