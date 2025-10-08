news
Linux Foundation as Openwashing Services for GAFAM (Monopolies)
-
Yahoo News ☛ Linux Foundation Announces Intent to Launch the React Foundation [Ed: Openwashing via LF]
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced its intent to launch the React Foundation. The new foundation will serve as the home for React, React Native, and other supporting projects, helping accelerate React's momentum as one of the world's most widely adopted open source technologies for front-end development.
-
SDTimes ☛ Meta to donate React and React Native to the Linux Foundation
Today at React Conf, Meta announced that it would be donating its JavaScript UI libraries React and React Native to the Linux Foundation, which will be forming the React Foundation to support these libraries.
-
Open Source Initiative ☛ Open Source Congress 2025 and Stakeholder Day: building a global agenda for Open Source [Ed: OSI being absorbed by GAFAM (Linux Foundation) and now that it lacks a leader it uses a generic author string]
On 16–17 September 2025, leaders from across the Open Source ecosystem gathered in Brussels for the third annual Open Source Congress (OSC), followed by the companion Stakeholder Day.