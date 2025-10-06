news
Graphics and Drivers for x86 in Linux
Intel Releases NPU Driver 1.24, Validated for Meteor, Arrow, and Lunar Lake Chips
Intel has released version 1.24 of its NPU GNU/Linux driver user-space components, which interface with the upstream IVPU kernel driver. This update brings new firmware binaries and other routine updates, with official validation for the company’s Core Ultra Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, and Lunar Lake system-on-chips.
Linux 6.18 DRM Pull Bringing Tyr, Rocket, and Critical Intel/AMD Enhancements
Linus Torvalds has pulled the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) updates for the next kernel release, ushering in a substantial set of improvements for graphics and accelerator hardware. In the pull request, DRM maintainer Dave Airlie emphasized the significant push toward Rust integration as a central theme.
AMD Radeon PRO W7900D Appears in Linux Drivers
AMD has indirectly confirmed the existence of a new version of its professional GPU, the Radeon PRO W7900D, after its name was detected in the latest Linux driver update.
This discovery suggests that AMD is preparing to launch a new variant within its high-performance workstation graphics card lineup.