Oct 06, 2025



Quoting: openSUSE Leap Ready for Liftoff - openSUSE News —

Users are stepping forward to share how Linux distributions like openSUSE power their projects or interests as users in the community prepare for the next enduring release of openSUSE Leap.

Releases like Leap 16 can be used for aviation tracking and it is one of several use cases for the distribution.

“I’ve been feeding data since 2018 to FlightRadar24, and a few years ago I started sending to OpenSky Network and Plane Finder,” wrote one openSUSE user on the project’s mailing list. “My average distance is around 170 nautical miles.”

In the Mississippi Delta, the user, Malcolm, uses openSUSE as the backbone of these high-tech air traffic monitoring systems.

FlightRadar24, OpenSky Network and Plane Finder collect and share real-time aircraft data from ADS-B receivers worldwide, which allows users to track flights on interactive maps.