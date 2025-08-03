news
Programming Leftovers
-
Kivikakk ☛ Cross-compiling Elixir for x86_64-linux on aarch64-darwin
I use this for testing and building x86_64 artifacts from the comfort of my laptop, but when I actually deploy on x86_64, I build the regular versions on a target machine.
-
Erik Wintr ☛ Unix is my private cloud IDE - part 1: introduction
Explaining what exactly the words 'simple' and 'productive' mean to you may take some time, though. And that is assuming that you even are aware of the reasons you like to do things in a particular way. I have been using computers to manipulate text for a long time. Some habits have formed. Along the way, I have also been distracted by shiny new things many, many times. Stumbling across some magical new system or app, prompting myself to learn new habits, only to abandon them after the novelty wore off.
-
Rlang ☛ Introduction to Generalised Linear Models with Prussian Horse Kicks
Time to finally patch a hole in the leaky roof of my knowledge: what are Generalised Linear Models anyway?
Groundwork: what are Linear Models anyway?
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
University of Toronto ☛ Starting scripts with '#!/usr/bin/env <whatever>' is rarely useful
The only reason to start your script with '#!/usr/bin/env <whatever>' is if you expect your script to run on a system where Bash or whatever else isn't where you expect (or when it has to run on systems that have '<whatever>' in different places, which is probably most common for third party packages). Broadly speaking this only happens if your script is portable and will run on many different sorts of systems. If your script is specific to your systems (and your systems are uniform), this is pointless; you know where Bash is and your systems aren't going to change it, not if they're sane. The same is true if you're targeting a specific Linux distribution, such as 'this is intrinsically an Ubuntu script'.
-