The only reason to start your script with '#!/usr/bin/env <whatever>' is if you expect your script to run on a system where Bash or whatever else isn't where you expect (or when it has to run on systems that have '<whatever>' in different places, which is probably most common for third party packages). Broadly speaking this only happens if your script is portable and will run on many different sorts of systems. If your script is specific to your systems (and your systems are uniform), this is pointless; you know where Bash is and your systems aren't going to change it, not if they're sane. The same is true if you're targeting a specific Linux distribution, such as 'this is intrinsically an Ubuntu script'.