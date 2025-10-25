GNU/Linux Leftovers

Canonical, the developer of Ubuntu, just launched Canonical Academy, a new platform that lets both individuals and companies officially validate their open-source and Linux skills qualifications. These tests were designed by the same engineers who created Ubuntu.

Some issues with traditional certifications are that they often leave a big gap between what you learn in theory and what you actually do in practice. Canonical says its exams take a different approach, basing their assessments on the challenges IT pros face regularly in the workplace. The courses include everything from defining the critical job skills to designing custom cloud exam environments and having industry experts review every single hands-on item. The SysAdmin track is launching with three exams right now, and a fourth is already in development.

Right now, you can jump in and take the Using Linux Terminal exam, which is open to the public. The other two are Using Ubuntu Desktop and Using Ubuntu Server, which are currently in beta, but they’re open for community testing. To get the full SysAdmin qualification, you’ll need to earn all the badges in the SysAdmin track that you're in. This means you can truly prove your ability to do things like navigate the Linux terminal, configure Ubuntu desktops, and manage servers in environments that mirror what you’d find in a real job.