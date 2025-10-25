news
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): Kiwi TCMS 15.1, Migration to WriteFreely, and html-is-a-tree
Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS 15.1
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 15.1!
Andre Franca ☛ I've Migrated to WriteFreely
I would like to announce that this blog has migrated from Hugo to WriteFreely! This change brings a more streamlined writing and reading experience with less distraction while maintaining all the content.
Gwen Lofman ☛ html-is-a-tree ~ glfmn.io
Since the whole document itself is just data, it becomes easy to translate from one form to another. Want to iterate every heading in the doc and make a table of contents? Easy. Want to collect every link, check if it has metadata, and make a list of citations at the bottom of your page? Easy.
However, I never found a static site generator that fully embraced this. I never looked that hard, especially since I had zola and was satisfied, and I knew it would take a lot of work to migrate.
I also had some big concerns which nagged away at me: [...]