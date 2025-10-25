news
Programming Leftovers
David Bushell ☛ Is it Time to Regulate React?
Why am I blaming React? React is a legacy framework turned cargo cult that promotes inaccessible development. There is nothing more guilty!
Bradley Chatha ☛ I spent a year of my life making an ASN.1 compiler in D
In this post I’ll just rambling about ASN.1; parts of the compiler implementation, and some of the tool’s output rather than the tool itself as its still too WIP to really advertise on its own yet.
This post is unstructured, so you can just pick somewhere random and start reading from there with no/minimal context lost.
R / R-Script
Rlang ☛ Be Mindful of the Time
Before getting into the analysis itself, let’s review some of the salient differences between discrete-time and continuous-time Markov models. The choice between the two approaches hinges on how much the available data can tell you about time.
Rlang ☛ Orchestrating Polyglot, Reproducible Data Science with Nix and {rixpress}
TL;DR: {rixpress} lets you build multi-language data pipelines (R, Python, Julia) where each step runs in its own reproducible environment.
Rlang ☛ EuroBioC2025 conference recap
The European Bioconductor conference 2025 (EuroBioC2025) took place between September 17 and 19, 2025, and was hosted at the Barcelona Biomedical Research Park (PRBB) in Barcelona by the Department of Medicine and Life Sciences of Universitat Pompeu Fabra (MELIS-UPF)and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal).
Relevant Upstream Package Version Information
Our recent contribution to the package versions tracking includes displaying accurate information about the upstream version and providing the link to the release monitoring within easy reach. These updates are part of the Foster Collaboration beta program. You can find more information about the beta program here. Our efforts to foster collaboration started in August 2024, when we introduced labels and bug report links.
Perl / Raku
PerlMonks ☛ London Perl Workshop 2025 (???)
Date: 29th November 2025
Perl ☛ London Perl & Raku Workshop 2025
The London Perl & Raku Workshop (LPW) is a free one-day technical conference in Central London, United Kingdom.
