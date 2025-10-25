news
Games: Dispatch, OCCT, Nova Roma, and More
Cronos: The New Dawn now has a demo available on Steam | GamingOnLinux
If you were interested in Cronos: The New Dawn but weren't sold on picking it up yet, you can now try the demo that's recently released. The demo actually released earlier this week, but Steam only just today sent me a notification to say it's available. Bit of a delay there.
From former Telltale Games veterans, Dispatch is out and Steam Deck Verified | GamingOnLinux
While only two episodes are currently live with the rest to follow soon, Dispatch from former Telltale Games veterans has arrived. All of the episodes are due to be out by November 12th which is an interesting way to do a release, to build up hype as more people discover it and play through it and talk about it. You're supposed to think of it more like a TV series in that way.
Spin to fight and win in Roulette Hero, a rather unique strategic roguelike deck-builder | GamingOnLinux
Combining elements of Slay the Spire and Luck be a Landlord, the roguelike deck-builder Roulette Hero is out now and it will likely spin your hours away. Note: a key was sent to GamingOnLinux.
Stress testing and benchmarking tool OCCT gets an essential Linux fix | GamingOnLinux
OCCT is a popular tool for stress-testing and benchmarking your system that recently had a Linux release, and now as of the latest update it should work better.
Roman city-builder Nova Roma from the devs of Kingdoms - Castles arrives in January | GamingOnLinux
From Lion Shield who created the rather great Kingdoms & Castles, their next game Nova Roma has been confirmed for Early Access release on January 22, 2026. It's actually a spiritual successor to Kingdoms & Castles with some similar systems at play.
Award-winning gothic horror narrative adventure Scarlet Hollow gets a release date for Episode 5 | GamingOnLinux
Just in time for Valentine's Day next year, Scarlet Hollow will expand with the fifth episode the day before on Friday the 13th but the story isn't over yet. There's still another two episodes to go for it to leave Early Access but they work well as standalone episodes.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will perform better on AMD GPUs with Mesa 26 | GamingOnLinux
Mesa 26 is due for release early next year, and it appears that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is one game that's set to benefit greatly from it.
Grab a short free horror experience with the new release of Days Without Incident | GamingOnLinux
First built in 2017 it never saw a release until now, Days Without Incident is a free short horror game that looks worth a go. Playable from start to finish in a single evening, you've got nothing to lose but you might need some spare pants.
Inspired by 1930s cartoons, MOUSE: P.I. For Hire set for launch in 2026 | GamingOnLinux
MOUSE: P.I. For Hire looks really great, giving classic Disney vibes but in a black and white first-person shooter and now we have a confirmed release date. It was going to release this year, but it's been moved to March 19th, 2026.