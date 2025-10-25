GNU/Linux Leftovers

Let me start by saying I haven’t had that much fun with an indie game like that for a long time. Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo puts you in control of Pippit, the young (bat) heir of the Pipistrello family who is composed of a bunch of rich, controlling billionaires pretty much keeping the New Jolt city on a leash for their own profit. There is probably some kind of social commentary in there. However, Pippit could not care that much about his family - his thing is to play with his yo-yo and to become great at it. That’s the only thing he dreams about. Your aunt is currently in charge of the business, and things are going well thanks to the invention of mega batteries that provide a huge amount of power to the city and the activities required by the Pipistrello companies. But things cannot go well forever. These mega-batteries are amazing and caught the eye of some folks looking for a quick way to riches. A few Pipistrello employees conspired together and decided to rebel, get rid of your aunt, and steal the 4 mega batteries for themselves. In the process, they almost managed to kill your aunt, but she ended up having her personality transferred to Pippit’s pet pocket bat.