Kernel: Intel Xe3P and ActiveImage Protector 2022 in Linux
WCCF Tech ☛ Intel Xe3P Spotted In Latest Linux Kernel Patches, Confirms Pairing With Nova Lake CPUs
The latest Linux patches reveal that the Xe3P graphics is tied to Nova Lake, Intel's next-gen CPU family for desktop and mobile.
Intel has begun its work on adding support for its "Xe3P" graphics architecture, which it announced alongside Xe3 recently. While the Intel Xe3 is confirmed for the Panther Lake series, the Xe3P was officially mentioned only for the Crescent Island data center GPU. However, the latest Linux Kernel patches confirm that Xe3P will be tied to Intel's Nova Lake as well, which is the official successor to Arrow Lake, set to launch next year.
Actiphy Inc. Introduces New Version of ActiveImage Protector 2022
Linux KVM has become a widely adopted open-source virtualisation platform, offering exceptional flexibility, performance, and stability through its integration with the Linux kernel. With this release, ActiveImage Protector 2022 introduces agentless backup and recovery for Linux KVM virtual machines, extending Actiphy’s robust protection to yet another central virtualisation platform.