Kernel: Intel Xe3P and ActiveImage Protector 2022 in Linux

The latest Linux patches reveal that the Xe3P graphics is tied to Nova Lake, Intel's next-gen CPU family for desktop and mobile.

Intel Xe3P GPU Support Added in Linux and Mesa; Will be Integrated on Nova Lake, But Will Have Limited Ray-Tracing Support Across Models

Intel has begun its work on adding support for its "Xe3P" graphics architecture, which it announced alongside Xe3 recently. While the Intel Xe3 is confirmed for the Panther Lake series, the Xe3P was officially mentioned only for the Crescent Island data center GPU. However, the latest Linux Kernel patches confirm that Xe3P will be tied to Intel's Nova Lake as well, which is the official successor to Arrow Lake, set to launch next year.