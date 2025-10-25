news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 25, 2025



Quoting: Austria Says 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Proprietary and 'Willkommen' to Open Source - FOSS Force —

Great news about open source adoption came out of the Nextcloud Enterprise Day Copenhagen 2025 event on Wednesday. BMWET — the Austrian Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs, Energy and Tourism — has made a major shift away from foreign owned and operated clouds and proprietary SaaS services to a home grown IT infrastructure centered on Nextcloud, along with Collabora, which runs on Nextcloud and offers the LibreOffice productivity suite as a user-hosted service.

The good news here, from an open source perspective, is that this isn’t some pie-in-the-sky plan that will see fruition at a future date. This one’s already in the can. It’s a done deal.

“We’re very excited about this case because it shows that, with some courage, you can get great results,” Nextcloud co-founder and director of communications Jos Poortvliet told FOSS Force shortly after the announcement was made.