Stalwart - all-in-one mail and collaboration server - LinuxLinks
Stalwart is a mail and collaboration server with JMAP, IMAP4, POP3, SMTP, CalDAV, CardDAV and WebDAV support and a wide range of modern features.
It is written in Rust and designed to be secure, fast, robust and scalable.
This is free and open source software.
Animu - watch anime - LinuxLinks
Animu is an easy to use desktop application for watching anime.
The concept is simple: watching anime while having a powerful tool for synchronizing anime lists, downloading anime, tracking what you’ve watched, using plugins to enable viewing anime from all sites, receiving notifications when a new episode is released on a site, and syncing with anime lists with the ability to update what you’ve watched, etc.
This is free and open source software. It's in an early stage of development.
ggc - modern Git CLI tool - LinuxLinks
ggc is a Git tool written in Go, offering both traditional CLI commands and an interactive interface with incremental search.
You can either run subcommands like ggc add directly, or launch the interactive mode by simply typing ggc. It’s designed to be fast, user-friendly, and extensible.
This is free and open source software.
13 Useful Free and Open Source DNS Tools - LinuxLinks
Browsers then use those addresses to communicate with origin servers or CDN edge servers to access website information. This all happens thanks to DNS servers: machines dedicated to answering DNS queries.
DNS is one of these things many take for granted that is critical to using the internet. Without DNS, the internet breaks. It’s critical that a DNS server keeps the internet working in a secure and stable manner.
DNS clients, which are built into most modern desktop and mobile operating systems, enable web browsers to interact with DNS servers.
This roundup selects a motley collection of useful DNS tools. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
RustNet - cross-platform network monitoring tool - LinuxLinks
RustNet is a cross-platform network monitoring tool built with Rust.
RustNet provides real-time visibility into network connections with detailed state information, connection lifecycle management, deep packet inspection, and a terminal user interface.
RustNet uses kernel eBPF programs by default on Linux for enhanced performance and lower overhead process identification.
This is free and open source software.