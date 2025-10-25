Tux Machines

What Is Meaningful Connectivity?

In Nepal, a couple of days’ hiking away from the Everest Base Camp, the communities of Khunde and Khumjung were considered connected by normal standards. After all, if people in the villages hiked up a mountain, they could get some reception to send messages. Meanwhile, in the local school’s computer lab, children were learning about the Internet through printouts. 

M5Stack PowerHub IoT Development Kit Integrates ESP32-S3 and STM32 Coprocessor

M5Stack has introduced the PowerHub, a compact IoT controller designed for distributed power and device management. The ESP32-based PowerHub is described as providing a stable and flexible control platform that integrates communication interfaces, modular power input options, and precise monitoring capabilities.

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” Daily Builds Are Now Available for Download

As expected, the first Ubuntu 26.04 LTS daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”, which arrived earlier this month on October 9th. This means that the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS builds are powered by Linux kernel 6.17 and use the GNOME 49 desktop environment.

Download Zorin OS 18 with Mirrors, Torrents and Checksums

Zorin OS 18 has been released last week at Tuesday, 14th October 2025. This release is special because it comes out coincidentally in the same month Canonical releases Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" and Microsoft ends the life of Windows 10. Currently available as Pro, Core and Education choices of edition, it is the successor to OS 17 released two years ago. This GNU/Linux system is suitable for most computer users, organizations, schools and offices. Below you will find the download links. Now, let's download Zorin OS together! 

Free and Open Source Software

Techrights Turns 19 Very Soon [original]

  
KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.5 as the latest stable version to this popular desktop environment for Linux-based operating system that brings new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

 
Modders install Bazzite Linux on Microsoft’s Xbox Ally for a better experience

  
Fedora Under IBM Permits Slop as Code

  
AlmaLinux 10.1 Adds Native Btrfs Filesystem Support

  
The upcoming AlmaLinux 10.1 will introduce native Btrfs support


  
 


 
AgarimOS – respin of Void Linux

  
I tried switching to open-source software for everything but hit a wall I didn’t expect

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Games: Dispatch, OCCT, Nova Roma, and More

  
HydraPWK – security-focused Linux distribution

  
Linux Kamarada – Manjaro based distribution

  
Libpeas and Introspection

  
Xubuntu 25.10: Best New Features

  
Austria Says ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Proprietary and ‘Willkommen’ to Open Source

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
"I ditched Windows and built a Linux laptop in minutes"; "Windows 10 retiring is a great opportunity for Linux"

  
Kernel: Intel Xe3P and ActiveImage Protector 2022 in Linux

  
Today in Techrights

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Web Browsers: Curl, Universe Browser, Mozilla, and More

  
Security Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Games: Godot 3.6.2, Crosswords 0.3.16, and C++ Strategy Game Programming

  
KDE: Plasma Mobile and Plasma 6.5 Improvements

  
Open Hardware and Proprietary Things (Gadgets and Beyond)

  
Latest Announcements From Ubuntu and Rust Pushers Break Ubuntu

  
Red Hat's Blog Posts and Paid-for Puff Pieces

  
today's howtos

  
Hey Hi (AI) Hype IBM Red Hat and Canonical

  
Games: PAYDAY 2, MicroProse, HELLDIVERS 2, and More

  
MutantC: An open-source, modular Linux handheld designed to be customizable for various tasks

  
Android Leftovers

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.5, Linux 6.12.55, and Linux 6.6.114

  
Taking a Spin on Bluefin’s Immutable Linux

  
What Happened To Limpopo [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
Zulip is The Best Open-Source Slack Alternative You Can Install on Your Server

  
New Releases of GNU/Linux Distros: Clonezilla live 3.3.0-33, Exton modified Build 251019, and AnduinOS 1.4

  
Ultramarine 42 Images, Terra 43, and More!

  
Mobile Systems: Mobian 13.0 released, GrapheneOS could break Pixel exclusivity in 2026 with major OEM deal

  
New Release of OpenBSD

  
today's leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
KDE: Thunderbird on KDE Plasma and KDE Gear 25.12 release schedule

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Tinkercad, ESP32, and More

  
A Look at Lenspect and Translate Shell for GNU/Linux

  
Lingmo OS 3.0: Stable and slim macOS clone for old PCs

  
Pangolin Reverse Proxy Moves to Dual Licensing With New Enterprise Edition

  
SuperTuxKart 1.5 Open-Source Kart Racing Game Released with Major Changes

  
After several years of development, SuperTuxKart 1.5 has been officially released today for this free, open-source, and cross-platform kart racing game, a major update that brings new features and improvements.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Quirinux – Devuan-based Linux distribution

  
SVG in GTK

  
Links 23/10/2025: LLM 'Hallucinations' (Defects) in Practical Code 'Generation', China Becomes More Economically and Technologically Independent

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux: Kernel, KDE, EasyOS, and Mobile Systems

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and FLOSS Weekly

  
Applications: devise-otp 2.0, Valkey 9.0.0, RustDesk Released 1.4.3, Tinkercad, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Ubuntu: Recent Version, Next Version, and Latest From ubuntu.com

  
Security Leftovers

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Games: GNOME Crosswords, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, GNU/Linux Outperforms Windows

  
Android Leftovers

  
DietPi 9.18 Adds NanoPi R3S, R76S, and M5 Support

  
DietPi 9.18 adds support for NanoPi R3S, R76S, and M5

 
I finally switched to Linux, and these 5 apps made it painless

  
Zorin OS 18 Downloads Skyrocket in the Last 48 Hours

  
VirtualBox 7.2.4 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.18

  
Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.2.4 as the second maintenance update to the latest VirtualBox 7.2 series for this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization solution from Oracle.

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Ubuntu upgrade adventures, a rollercoaster with mostly down

  
Games: MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, Kingdoms of the Dump, and Cult of the Lamb DLC Woolhave

  
Microsoft's Graveley, a Serial Strangler of Women, Pays People on Motorcycle (Dressed Like Hells Angels) to Drive in Heavy Rain From London to My Home's Doorstep [original]

  
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications: GNU/Linux on Gadgets and GNU/Linux Inside Android

  
Linux and GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Debian Technical Committee overrides systemd change

  
Debian Policy still cites the FHS, even though the FHS has gone unmaintained for more than a decade

 
The FSF considers large language models

  
Nick Clifton asked whether the FSF is working on a new version of the GNU General Public License — a GPLv4 — that takes LLM-generated code into account

 
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Retro, and Linux

  
Today in Techrights

  
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and BSD

  
