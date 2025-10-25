news
Web Browsers Focus, Especially Mozilla and Firefox
-
Kushaiah Felisilda ☛ Arc Browser Spoiled Me on Vertical Tabs
Arc Browser has completely ruined me. Vertical tabs aren’t just a nice-to-have anymore. Now whenever I try a new browser, vertical tab support is the first thing I check.
-
Mozilla
-
Linuxiac ☛ Mozilla to Require Data-Collection Disclosure in All New Firefox Extensions
According to Mozilla’s announcement, extension developers must now include a new key — browser_specific_settings.gecko.data_collection_permissions — in their manifest.json files. This key specifies whether an extension gathers any personal data. Even extensions that collect nothing must explicitly state "none" in this field to confirm that no data is being collected or shared.
-
Servo (Linux Foundation) ☛ The Servo Blog: This month in Servo: experimental mode, Trusted Types, strokeText(), and more!
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Localization (L10N): Localizer spotlight: Bogo
About you
My name is Bogomil but people call me Bogo, and I am a translator for the Bulgarian locale. I think I got involved with the Mozilla project back in 2005 when I wrote a small search add-on/script. I became more active around 2008-2009 and with just a few gaps until this day.
I am European. I was born in Bulgaria, but I have been living for a long time in the Czech Republic. Bulgarian is my main language, but sometimes I contribute to localization projects in Turkish, Romanian, Macedonian and Czech.
-